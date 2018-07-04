Heat doesn’t dampen Fair St. Louis turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fair St. Louis kicked off Wednesday morning in downtown St. Louis and the heat could not keep the crowds away.

It was a sweltering day for Fourth of July fun as the famed fair returned under the Gateway Arch for the first time since 2014.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said his department received 50 emergency calls mostly for heat-related issues by 2 p.m.

“You’ve got strollers down here with babies. Pay attention to that baby, because the baby can’t tell you whether she is too hot, …they’re starting to get red faces,” Jenkerson said. “We’ve had more calls with the infants in the strollers because they’re all covered up as you can see.”

Despite the heat, there were plenty of ways to cool off.

The fire department had several trucks out, spraying people off. Several cooling buses were on-hand downtown as well, along with numerous first aid tents.