Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead and 5 injured in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting where six people were shot in The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Billups.

Police said five victims were found on Billups and one additional victim in the 4300 block off St. Ferdinand.

The shooting started when a large vehicle drove down Billups with an unknown number of occupants opened fire with an assault rifle on a sedan parked in front of a house. Four persons in the sedan were talking to a female pedestrian and a male sitting on a front porch when the gunfire started. Two males and two females in the suffered gunshot wounds.

All four victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A fifth victim, a female pedestrian suffered a graze wound to the head. She refused medical treatment.

The sixth victim, a male sitting on a porch died at the scene.

Police say all of the victims knew each other and appeared to be in their 30's.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.