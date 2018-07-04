× Chesterfield teen drowns while swimming at the Offsets

MADISON COUNTY, MO – A 19-year-old Chesterfield teen died Wednesday while swimming with some friends at the Offsets near Fredericktown, Missouri in Madison County. The sheriff’s department says Cole Duffell jumped off an embankment, surfaced briefly, but went underwater again and didn’t resurface.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m.

First responders and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department dive teams responded to the call, recovering Duffell’s body at 4:45 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Offsets are located about 85 miles south of St. Louis on an abandoned rock quarry that has filled with water over time.