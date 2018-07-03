Triple shooting in Cahokia leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL – The Cahokia Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are investigating a triple shooting on Westwood Drive in Cahokia. The shooting happened around 7:20 pm Monday evening the quiet neighborhood.

Police tell Fox 2 that one person died at the scene and 2 others suffered gunshot wounds.

All of the wounded victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police cordoned off an area as detectives looked for evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.