Thousands enjoy fireworks display on Alton Riverfront

ALTON, IL - It might not yet be the fourth of July but celebrations are in full swing in Alton, Illinois Tuesday night.

Thousands of people came out for this annual event on the Alton Riverfront, many of them getting here hours before the show actually started. People were sitting in and around the Liberty Bank amphitheater near the Mississippi River.

Everybody Fox 2 talked to was relieved that the rain stopped before tonight’s fireworks display.

Last year around 25,000 people came out for the annual event.