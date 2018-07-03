The story of America is the history of Thomas Jefferson and his descendants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - By all accounts it looks like an average family reunion and a group photo opportunity.

But this picture tells a story that made America.

“Oh, I describe it as electrifying. It`s so nice to meet other family members and places and to hear their history and figure out who`s who and where they`re from is really nice,” said Deborah Everett-Croom, descendant of enslaved person at Monticello.

“We came today because my mother was part of the Getting Word Project in 1997,” said Everett-Croom.

“And it`s a closer the completion of the Mountaintop Project. But most important for me it would be the 25th anniversary of the Getting Word Project which is the oral history of the enslaved persons from Monticello,” said Bill Webb, descendant of enslaved person at Monticello.

History repeats itself, and history changes over time, at least the lens we view it through and the ways the stories are told.

And this is the case for Thomas Jefferson.

Founding father, author of the Declaration of Independence, architect, lawyer and violin virtuoso.

But one fact remains, during his lifetime Jefferson owned 607 men, women and children.

“A lot of times when you hear about Thomas Jefferson you only hear his presidential and all that, but there`s a lot more to the history,” said Carla Brooks.

On this Saturday in June, 300 descendants of the enslaved community that lived and worked at the 5,000-acre plantation are gathered.

“The story of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson and how we came through Grandma Spurs. We`re through the Madison Hemings line. It`s just nice to know where we came from and how we came about and the different people. You`ve got to teach your family and it`s got to start at home. If you start there we can branch off,” said Everett-Croom.

“For the younger generation seek out stories from your elders. Put pieces together,” said Webb

“It is part of a story that`s never been told. It`s been quietly acknowledged behind doors. But never quite made it to the front page of the papers in a positive fashion,” said Diana Redman, descendant of Madison Hemings Sally`s second oldest son.

New exhibits and restored spaces at Monticello tell the story of Sally Hemings, who gave birth to six children by Jefferson.

“It certainly does define Sally Hemings in ways the public does not naturally know her. Beyond just being the child bearer of Thomas Jefferson, it talks about her life and her decisions where she decided I don`t want to come back to the United States unless my children are free. Monticello is broader than just TJ. But there were over 607 slaves that lived here during the tenure of Mr. Jefferson. And now their descendants are embracing Monticello and gathered. This is truly what America should be a joining of families and cultures that we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” said Edward Brooks & Carla Brooks.

“Because we don`t understand Monticello or Jefferson if we don`t understand the legacy of slavery and its history here. We have the best of America here and the worst. It`s exactly what our country is going through the same challenges of immigration and inequality. This is a place that has a real power to tell stories and help people think. This ground had blood sweat and tears from 400 some men women and children who lived here over the course of Jefferson`s lifetime. He owned more than 600 but he also had other plantations. But Monticello bears their spirit and power and hopes and dreams. That`s what gives this a power of place is we begin to put those stories back, it becomes that much more powerful,” Leslie Green Bowman, President & CEO Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

Through song, spoken stories and a panel of Americans having a bigger and broader conversation on race in modern America, the day served as a chance for healing.

“Thomas and Sally are your great great great great grandparents? Yes. My grandmother alluded to it and several years later doing family research found the Madison Hemings document and it said in the 1850`s census says the son of Thomas Jefferson,” said Diana Redman, descendant of Madison Hemmings, Sally`s second oldest son.

Monticello is the only house in America to be a World Heritage site.

And on this day, it was a gathering showing the world the full story of the founding of this country.

At what seems a fractious time in the United States, on the mountain top a 25-year project coming to Charlottesville, Virginia, and Thomas Jefferson’s lawn.

“From a personal level, I believe in the spirits of the ancestors. I think we have to never forget from whence we cometh. So, therefore, the oral history projects through the help of the professional researchers here have helped us find many things out about our families. Some of it painful but part of the fabric of America,” said Webb.

No one can change the past, but this present-day conversation has brought the community together.

And that can certainly shape the future of the people on this Virginia mountaintop and in America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.