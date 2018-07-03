Newly renovated Gateway Arch Museum reopens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After being closed for the last few years for renovations, the Gateway Arch reopened in downtown St. Louis. The new improvements will make the national monument more accessible.

Renovation on the grounds themselves began in August 2013. The museum and visitor center was closed in April 2015.

St. Louis City and County voters were some of the biggest benefactors in the development, due to the passage of Prop P sales tax in 2013. The project also received the largest private donation investment for a U.S. national park, receiving more than $220 million.

Visitors should be aware that the new entrance to the Arch grounds will be across the street from the Old Courthouse. The old entrances at the base of the Gateway Arch are now the exits.

As always, the museum is free for all visitors.