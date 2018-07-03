The importance of family rituals in a child’s development

Posted 1:13 pm, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, July 3, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Steve Zwolak (aka “Mr. Z”), the executive director of University City Children's Center and CEO of the LUME Institute, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the importance of family rituals in a child's development.