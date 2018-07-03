× Six people shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting where six people were shot in The Ville neighborhood north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Billups.

Police said four victims were found on Billups and two additional victims in the 4300 block off St. Ferdinand.

One male victim on Billups was found unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives have been called and will be taking over the investigation.

The remaining five victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.