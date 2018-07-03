× Normandy man charged with holding city hall clerks captive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Normandy man for allegedly holding four clerks captive at Normandy City Hall.

According to court documents, the incident unfolded Monday at the city hall building in the 7700 block of Natural Bridge Road.

The defendant, identified as Chris Butler, entered the Normandy Municipal Clerk’s Office and told them to not to move. A bystander saw what was happening, fled, and contacted police.

When police arrived at the scene, they asked Butler to allow the clerks to leave the office, but he refused, going so far as to stand between the clerks and the entrance.

Officers used tasers in an attempt to subdue Butler, who kept resisting police as they attempted to take him into custody.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in Butler’s right front pocket.

Butler was charged with second-degree kidnapping and resisting arrest.