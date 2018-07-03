× Facebook is swooning over this St. Louis County Officer

ST. LOUIS, MO — “Are you buckled up?” That’s the question posed by St. Louis County Police for a reminder to wear your seat belt when driving. They post pictures of smiling officers reminding you to “Arrive Alive” to social media every Monday for the past few weeks.

Well, the reaction to one of the officers on social media has been entertaining. This image posted to the department’s Facebook page is generating some interesting comments. The post has thousands of reactions on Facebook and Twitter.

“That’s one good looking seatbelt! Are you buckled up?” writes the St. Louis County Police Department.

The comments by fans of the officer are great. The St. Louis County Police Department’s responses are priceless. <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/StLouisCountyPolice/photos/a.122113751140743.16423.122091914476260/2024247370927362/?type=3&theater”>See the entire conversation here</a>.

These officers were part of the St. Louis County Police Department’s previous posts in this seatbelt safety campaign: