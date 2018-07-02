Victim identified in Elsberry MO hotel homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY MO - The Major Case Squad is searching for answers after a 29-year-old woman is found dead inside a Lincoln county motel room on Sunday. She has now been identified as Megan Clark.

“There was a violent scene inside. The dad was suspicious so they immediately called the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis,” says Melissa Doss with Major Case Squad. She says Clark died of several gunshot wounds, and her body was discovered around 10 Sunday morning by motel staff.

“They interviewed the Motels staff, they interview people who are in the rooms nearby, they talk to family members. They pull up surveillance video footage, they look for surveillance footage outside of the motel area so if there’s any convenient stores nearby,” she explains.

Fox 2 reached out to the staff who did not want to do an on-camera interview but says Clark checked in last Sunday with Her husband and little girl. Exactly a week later she was found dead there, but police would not confirm those details at this time.

“Her last place of residence was in Franklin County. She does come from out of state from Delaware and she’s been living in Missouri for at least the last couple months and she was currently at the motel because she did not have a place to stay,” says Doss.

Motel staff says the Elsberry Motel and Lodge is run by God’s House of Ministry and that they try to give those in need a place to stay. The staff adds they have surveillance video of the vehicle the couple drove and turned it over to police.

Investigators don’t believe that Clark’s murder was a random act of violence.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information about Megan Clark’s death to come forward.