Security camera meant to combat crime, fails to capture beating

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It gets a call from a business owner who was beaten up by a gang of young adults in the DeBaliviere-Forest Park area.

He was counting on a security camera taxpayers paid tens of thousands of dollars to install to record the incident to provide evidence for police.

His father was with him and was also attacked.

He was stunned to discover that the camera wasn't working and no one knew it until after the beating when the camera was checked.

Now, he's asking a lot of questions. At the top of the list, what went wrong and why didn't anyone know that the camera wasn't working.

The DeBaliviere Place Special Business District had the cameras installed in last August at a cost of $42,000.

The group's president told us that a circuit board had been damaged and that caused the problem.

But Drew Blackman said they're working to keep the same thing from happening again.

Blackman says one of the assailants was caught even though the event wasn't recorded.