Recall issued for Wishbone Salad Dressing

ST. LOUIS – A recall has been issued for Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing, according to the FDA

The recall is for 15-ounce bottles with a best if used by date of Jan. 13, 2019.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. voluntarily issued the recall after discovering a mislabeling incident. The product contains milk and egg, but the bottle’s label does not include them in its ingredients list.

No illnesses have yet been reported.