Raging Rivers honors active military personnel with free admission

GRAFTON, Ill. – An easy way to stay cool this week a trip to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton Illinois.

If you’re active or retired military your visit is free until July 6. Show a military i-d and have your admission waived.

Immediate family members will receive a discount.

Raging Rivers is open from 10:30a.m. m until 7p.m.