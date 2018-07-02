Prepare for the heat this Fourth of July, or head indoors for holiday fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A reprieve from the big heat Monday, but it is still Summer in St. Louis. That means hot and muggy times for this Independence Day holiday week. There are two more performances of “Singing in the Rain” Monday and Tuesday before the Muny takes a short recess for Fourth of July activities. You know that Muny-goers know how to beat the heat. Anyone headed to the many festivals and fireworks displays around the region this week also needs to plan ahead.

Multi-day events like the Heritage and Freedom Fest in O’Fallon, Missouri, and Community Days in Webster Groves have already gotten underway. Riverfest in St. Charles and Patriots in the Park in Granite City, Illinois start Tuesday. Those attending will need to be ready for the heat index or the "feels like" temperature to be back near or above 100° just in time for Independence Day. There will also be a chance for isolated storms each day through Thursday.

If that’s too hot for you, don’t forget there are many indoor activities you and your family can participate in. Keep up with your golf game at the Sheldon Art Galleries “Golf the Galleries,” a playable, artist-designed, indoors minigolf installation. It is closed on the Fourth, but open the rest of the week.

Or head to the museums of Forest Park where general admission is free and each is featuring a special exhibit, like Destination Moon at the Science Center or Sunken Cities at the Art Museum.

Remember, when you are out in the heat stick to the shade, wear light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, and leave the pets at home in the AC. If you are still making Independence Day plans, click here for a list of many festivals and fireworks displays on both sides of the river.