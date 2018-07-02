× Police announce parade route, street closures, and no parking zones for Fair St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – After several years away from downtown St. Louis, and the Arch Grounds. Fair St. Louis returns under the Gateway Arch Wednesday.

With the renovation work now completed, fair organizers are bringing the fair back to where it saw some of its greatest success.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says officers are prepared to keep fairgoers safe, and says the move back to the Arch helps.

Hayden says fireworks and alcohol will not be permitted on the fairgrounds.

PARADE ROUTE WEDNESDAY, JULY 4, 2018

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 18th Street and Market Street and proceed along the following route:

Begin at 18th Street and Market Street, East on Market Street, End at Broadway and Market Street

PARADE STREET CLOSURES

From 10:00 pm on Monday, July 1, until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Market from Broadway to 7th, 7th from Market to Chestnut and Chestnut from 7th to Broadway.

From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Chestnut from 20th to 18th.

From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Spring from Forest Park Blvd to Clark Ave

Clark from Spring to Prospect

Prospect from Spring to dead end.

From 6:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Broadway from Cole to Walnut

6th from Chestnut to Washington

6th from Market to Walnut

7th from Washington to Walnut

8th from Washington to Walnut

10th from Walnut to Pine

11th from Walnut to Market

14th from Clark to Pine

15th from Market to Pine

16th from Clark to Market

18th from Clark to Olive

20th from Olive to Market

22nd from Market to Clark

Market from 4th to Jefferson

Walnut from 4th to 8th

Pine from 17th to Jefferson

23rd from Market to Olive

Clark from 22nd to Jefferson

19th from Pine to Chestnut

17th from Pine to Market

13th from Pine to Market

Tucker from Clark to Olive

Chestnut from 7th to 9th

Chestnut from 4th to Broadway

Chestnut from Tucker to 18th

Pine from 4th to Broadway

Olive from 4th to 9th

Locust from 4th to 9th

St. Charles from 4th to Broadway

NO PARKING

From 10:00 pm on Monday, July 1, until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Market from Broadway to 7th, 7th from Market to Chestnut and Chestnut from 7th to Broadway

From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Chestnut from 20th to 18th.

From 12:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4,

2018:

6th from Pine to Washington

7th from Washington to Walnut

8th from Washington to Walnut

9th from Clark to Market

10th from Chestnut to Market

11th from Walnut to Chestnut

14th from Clark to Chestnut

15th from Market to Chestnut

16th from Clark to Market

18th from Clark to Olive

20th from Olive to Market

21st from Market to Eugenia

22nd from Market to Clark

Chestnut from 20th to 18th

Market from 4th to Jefferson

Walnut from 4th to 8th

From 3:00 AM Saturday, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Southside of (eastbound side) of Forest Park Expressway from Spring Ave. to Grand Blvd.

Spring from Forest Park Expressway to Clark Ave.

Clark from Spring to Prospect

Prospect from Spring to dead end