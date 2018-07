Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Laclede's Landing Metrolink elevator is back up in running after being shut down for a lengthy repair and restoration project.

Officials closed this Metrolink elevator back in February 2018.

This is just one of the many elevators in metro links across St. Louis city that needed repairs.

Each project takes about 12-weeks, this project took around 5 months to finish up.