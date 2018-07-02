× Gateway Arch Park grand re-opening on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – After more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations, the Gateway Arch will reopen to the public Tuesday morning with the pomp and fanfare befitting the wonderful monument.

St. Louis Cardinals great and Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will serve as the master of ceremonies for a ribbon cutting event, welcoming local, state, and national dignitaries.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the new west entrance plaza in Luther Ely Smith Square. The Normandy High School Marching Band will then lead a procession from the plaza to the North Gateway grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The Gateway Arch is running on special hours for the week:

Monday, July 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 5: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Renovation on the grounds themselves began in August 2013. The museum and visitor center were closed in April 2015.