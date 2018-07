Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Whats fourth of July without a party and fireworks? Three Sixty at the top of the Ballpark Hilton is offering a prime viewing of the Fair St. Louis fireworks while drinking patriotic cocktails.

Three Sixty will also be offering VIP and reserved seating options with a food and beverage minimums.

Open special early hours over Fair St. Louis:

-Wednesday, July 4th: Open at 12pm

-Friday, July 6th: Open at 2pm

-Saturday, July 7th: Open at 2pm