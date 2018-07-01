On Sunday Sports Extra, Tom Hargrove knows fly fishing. He has been at the sport since he was 13 years old. Tom stopped Sunday to talk about fly fishing and fishing in the heat with Rich Gould.
Sunday Sports Extra: Fishing in the heat
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Justify – Triple Crown winner
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Jackie Smith discusses planned veterans memorial
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Cam Janssen
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Bob Gaus of Tower Tee
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Kentucky Derby
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Legends of St. Louis Golf
-
Dangerous heat predicted, here’s how to stay cool this weekend
-
Teen catches 400-pound marlin at North Carolina fishing competition
-
Firefighter battle 4 alarm fire and 90-degree heat
-
-
Good weather is a blessing for some businesses, others not so much
-
Thieves steal thousands of dollars of AC equipment
-
Yikes! Man captures 6-inch spider at work