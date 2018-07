× Neighbors come to the aid of a beloved diner

ST. LOUIS – Soulard neighbors are coming together to help a neighborhood institution that suffered a fire Sunday. A fundraising campaign has begun for Billie’s Fine Foods. The popular diner on Broadway is known for its all-day breakfast.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen but doesn’t know what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Billie’s.