Ameren Illinois still working to restore power to customers

CASEYVILLE, IL - Maxine Haug was still without power Sunday morning following Thursday’s storms. She lives in Caseyville on Parkdale Drive. She said the other side of her street had their power restored a couple of days ago.

“Why has it taken so long to get our area?” asked Haug.

An Ameren Illinois official said Thursday’s storm was the worst the Metro East has seen in some 10 years. He said it’s not unusual for one side of the street to have a different power source than the other side of a street. He said the company is using all available resources to restore power.

“I’ve been up praying that they get the power restored,” said Haug’s neighbor Trishawn Foye.

Foye says her food spoiled because there’s no electricity for her refrigerator.

“I just went grocery shopping last Saturday so I had to throw everything away,” she said.

Foye said sleeping at night has been tough but her real concern is the comfort of her children.

“It’s been too hot to even sleep,” said Foye. “I’ve just been up all night praying hopefully that they get this problem taken care of, solved, whatever they need to do. It’s just not good.”