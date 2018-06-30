St. Louisans try to beat the heat, despite power outages in metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Despite the excessive heat warning, it’s still baseball season in St. Louis.

“You got to do it for the Cardinals you got to do what you got to come out to the games," said Cardinals fan Andy Howell.

And these diehard fans are going to sweat it out in the bleachers.

“Got a cooler full of water, got the sunscreen, got the hat the shades,” said Howell.

Others across the metro area have spent days in this heat without air conditioning after severe weather knocked out power to more than 42,000 Ameren customers, according to Ameren.

“Right now, we have about 3,000 customers still without power. We do expect to get all of those customers back in service by the end of tonight," says Kevin Anders, Ameren Vice President of Operations and Technical Services.

He says about 1,500 Ameren workers are sweating it out this Saturday to restore power to the area. In the meantime, families are doing their best to find a way to cool off.

“Riding around in the car trying to stay cool, we went to a pool earlier today, last night we went to three hotels only because they were already booked and overbooked; so they didn’t have any more rooms. So, just trying to find somewhere cool to stay if it’s not at the restaurant, then we’re at the mall somewhere just trying to stay in the air," said Cynthia Scott.

If you or someone you know needed an air conditioner., reach out to cooldownstlouis.org. You can also donate there.