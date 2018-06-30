Pulse: Portion of Page Avenue makes amazing positive transformation

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 6700 block of Page Avenue has gone through a huge transformation. A movie theater, coffee shop, bank, grocery store and two senior living facilities now dot the street creating big buzz and a strong sense of pride in the community. Find out how Chris Kreymeyer, President and CEO of Beyond Housing is working with various city leaders to bring new development to the community. Also, find out how Boys Hope Girls Hope St. Louis is breaking the cycle of poverty through educational programs.

Guests: