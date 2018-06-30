× 1 dead, 2 wounded in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City homicide detectives have been called to the 900 block of Harlan Avenue in North St. Louis.

Shortly before 7 pm Saturday evening St. Louis police officers were dispatched to Harlan for a report of a shooting. Once on scene officers found 3 adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene from a gunshot to the head. Two other males sustained wounds to their extremities and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.