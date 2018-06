× Wind rips roof off of Fairview Heights Apartments

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill.- Friday morning, over 45,000 remained without power, according to Ameren. Heavy winds and strong rains caused damage throughout the Meto area.

Strong winds peeled part of the roof off an apartment building on Joseph drive, near Holliday Elementary school Thursday night.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

There is no word on any injuries.