Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands are still out of power after the latest round of strong storms ripped through the St. Louis area. Friday morning, over 75,000 remained without power, according to Ameren.

Metro Area Outages

St. Louis City: 2,105

St. Louis County: 19,809

St. Clair County: 15,791

Madison County: 7,040