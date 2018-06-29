Teacher wins $500 for Facebook post explaining the importance of education funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _- A local teacher has won $500 after writing a Facebook post that detailed the importance of education funding.

Maggie Grotefendt nominated Oak Hill Elementary kindergarten teacher Danielle Butler as this month’s Tools For Teachers winner after reading one of Danielle’s Facebook posts. In the post, Danielle expressed her support for more school funding and explained how she often paid for school supplies, toiletries, clothing and other items for her students out of her own pocket.

“Schools are becoming a place where students need more than just learning to read and write,” Danielle wrote. “It’s becoming a place for learning, a safe haven from home, a place they can rely on to eat, have electricity, water and love.”

Danielle has won $500 to be used in the classroom from Weber Chevrolet. She and Maggie joined KPLR Friday, June 29 to receive the Tools For Teachers award.