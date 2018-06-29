Stolen dog recovered, returned to St. Louis family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old man for allegedly stealing his neighbors’ German Shepherd from their backyard.

Jessica Komrska said she noticed her 18-month-old fur-baby Charles was missing on May 11 and immediately began looking for him. She made fliers, posted on social media, reached out to shelters, and alerted her neighbors.

“I was like, ‘He’s coming home, I know he’s coming home,’ and I prayed every night,” Komrska said.

One of her neighbors told her that he had proof his roommate took Charles. She then handed that information over to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to charging documents, Curtis Lamm had pictures of the family’s dog on his phone and he told officers he took the dog and gave it to a friend because Lamm believed the dog needed to be re-homed.

Komrska and her family were reunited with Charles on Friday. She was grateful the police department took her case seriously.