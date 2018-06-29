Sound of chainsaws replaces thunderclaps as residents remove debris following storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homeowners in north St. Louis County suffered plenty of damage and destruction from Thursday’s early summer storm. On Friday, the sounds of chainsaws replaced the rumbles of thunder after the devastating storm.

Anita Turman and her two children returned to their Glasgow Village residence from getting pizza Thursday afternoon and found their home and been destroyed by a falling tree.

“The house was in half,” she said. “All of my bedrooms are in the basement.”

Turman’s dogs were trapped in the basement until she rescued them. It has been a terribly tragic two years for her family.

“We have nothing. My kids lost their father to a robbery coming home from work,” she said.

A GoFundMe was established to help the family get back on its feet.

Meanwhile, there are tree limbs in people’s yards across neighborhoods.

An American Red Cross team had already served five hard-hit families by noon.

“We provide them with resources and we also provide them with financial assistance,” said volunteer Brett Williams.

Darnisa Walker and her husband ran to the basement when the winds started shaking their home. They made it to safety just before a huge tree crashed through the roof and ceiling of their dining room and bedroom.

“It was just like ‘woo woo’ like the wind, you literally felt like you were right in it,” Walker said. “We just made it down the stairs in the nick of time before all the trees started falling and the roof caved in it was horrific.”

Eula Williams believes her son is lucky to be alive.

“Somebody’s looking out for him,” she said.

Williams’ son pulled his yellow Monte Carlo into the driveway and didn’t even make it to the front porch before a big tree clobbered his car.

“He was upset about the car, but it was better the car and not him,” she said.

Williams said Mother Nature packed plenty of power during in the storm.

“She’s something else when she’s mad,” she said.