Outages ongoing in Dellwood neighborhood following storm

DELLWOOD, Mo. - Many residents in north St. Louis County are on their second night without power after Thursday night's severe weather.

People who live on Tanner Street in Dellwood said half of their block has power and the other doesn't.

Residents showed our Fox 2/KPLR 11 news crew the massive tree that came crashing down in a nearby yard that knocked the power out. They said they've seen Ameren Missouri crews on their street throughout the day, but the power has not yet been restored.

Some neighbors said instead of going to area cooling centers, they are sleeping in their basements to stay cool.