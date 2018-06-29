× Extreme heat returns to the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Another round of heat will impact the St. Louis region. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s both days. Southerly winds will continue to bring in Gulf of Mexico moisture, meaning dewpoints will be in the low to mid 70°s. When combining these high temperatures and high dewpoints, heat index values will reach dangerous levels.

Peak heating will occur between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days. Afternoon heat index readings will be in the 105° to 115° degree range.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. Take extra precautions if you’re going to be out in this extreme heat.

Heat safety tips:

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Take breaks in the shade or inside as often as possible

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing which will reflect sunlight rather than absorb it

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles – LOOK before you LOCK

Check up with the elderly, sick and those without AC (if you’re without AC, you should get to a place that has AC)

Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke