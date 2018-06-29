Cool Down St. Louis working to keep elderly cool in record-setting summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKLEY, Mo. - Fox 2 has partnered up with Cool Down St. Louis to help people in the community needing some relief from the excessive heat.

Friday, June 29 you can drop off new or gently used air conditioning units at any Vatterott College location. The a/c units will be provided to seniors and physically disabled neighbors.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and used to help needy families with their utility bills. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, visit cooldownstlouis.org

Vatterott College Locations:

NorthPark

8580 Evans Ave, Berkeley, MO 63134

314.264.1000

Sunset Hills

12970 Maurer Industrial Dr., St. Louis, MO 63127

314.843-4200

St. Charles

3550 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301

636.940.4100

Fairview Heights

110 Commerce Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208