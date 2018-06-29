At naturalization ceremony, new US citizens discuss ongoing immigration debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The US District Court for Southern Illinois welcomed 60 people into America as legal citizens.

“The US is great because it’s a united country and so I’m really proud and happy to be a US citizen,” said Gilberto Juergo, who immigrated from Guatemala.

Judge Donald Wilkerson told the group America needs them and informed them of several immigrant success stories.

“The judge was awesome and he really made us feel comfortable,” said Laty Laracassen, who’s from Mexico City.

Haneen Banifadel from Palestine said this was the happiest day of her life.

“I like everything here. It's a lovely country. Nice people. One of them is my teacher and my family,” she said.

These new American citizens went through a lengthy legal process and said they’re well aware of the ongoing immigration debate in our country.

“What problem do they bring to us? That's the problem to solve,” Juergo said. “We don’t need to start dividing families or punishing people.”

Laracassen said she hopes government officials will make decisions when applying the law to those seeking refuge.

Regardless of the issues our country may have, these new citizens said they still believe it is the greatest nation in the world.