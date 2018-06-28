Surveillance video shows thief using electronic device to enter vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Police are investigating after a man said someone used an electronic device to open is car door without his keys. It happened in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood in St. Louis.

Surveillance video shows a man driving a Hummer pull up next to the black Sedan on Trainor Street. Then, the video shows the car's headlights come on and the man opens the door and help himself to what is inside. Police said the man made off with cash and a phone charger.

News articles from across the country talk about similar incidents in other cities. A local locksmith said the suspect could be using a homemade device.

City police said they haven't taken any other reports like this since the incident happened back in April. The victim recently shared the video on Facebook after learning his neighborhood had a neighborhood watch page.