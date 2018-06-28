Cahokia police search for missing 35-year-old

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Cahokia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week.

According to Captain Dennis Plew, a police spokesman, Lopez “Lo” Brown was last seen Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. around St. Helena Drive, nearly two miles away from his residence. His family reported him missing on Wednesday, June 27 at 11 p.m.

Police described Brown as an African-American man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds, with dark facial hair and a bald head. He was wearing black and white shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.