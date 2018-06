× St. Louis County Mini Job Fair today

ST. LOUIS- If you’re out of work and are looking for some help finding a job, there is some help out there.

The Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting a mini job fair Wednesday in Jennings.

The job fair will run from 9a.m – 1p.m at the St. Louis County Operations Center.

Bring resume, and come prepared for on-site interviews.

For more information contact: Hollis Whiting (314)506-5306