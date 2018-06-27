× Kohl’s announces holiday hiring season

ST. LOUIS- Kohl’s reported Wednesday, June 27 that it will start hiring seasonal workers for their back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons.

Kohl’s has already opened up the application process for positions at more than 300 of its 1,100 stores across the U.S.

Kohl’s is looking for results-oriented people to join its team to help deliver an easy, seamless omnichannel experience for customers during the holiday season.

List of Missouri locations:

Fairview Heights – 6109 N Illinois St.

Edwardsville – 2120 Troy Rd.

Collinsville – 605 Beltline Rd.

Creve Coeur – 955 Woodcrest Executive Dr

For applications visit: Careers.Kohls.com