How Marvel chose which Avengers to kill in ‘Infinity War’

(CNN) – It was an ending that had fans in an uproar.

“Avengers: Infinity War” concluded with the killing off of several characters, and now we have some insight as to how they were chosen.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke to io9 and gave a tease about those who survived.

“I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with ‘Avengers 4,’ which you don’t usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math,” Feige said. “And realize it’s the original Avengers that are left.”

All together now: “Oooooohhhhhh.”

Elizabeth Olsen, who starred in the film as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, was quoted in Screen Rant as saying the cast learned of the shocking ending the day they shot it.

“I found out from the Russos [who directed the film] exactly what was going to happen and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was,” she said. “They took us into a van — all of us — we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?'”

There was so much secrecy surrounding the movie that the brothers who directed the film, Anthony and Joe Russo, took to social media with a letter asking fans not to spoil the ending.

They said only a handful of people knew the true plot.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” the letter read. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

“Avengers 4” is scheduled to be released in May 2019.