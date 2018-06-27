Convicted killer gets 50-year sentence in drug-related triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was a chilling day in federal court in downtown St. Louis Wednesday.

The lone survivor in a St. Louis triple murder case confronted a killer.

27-year-old Jacobi Temple was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for heroin trafficking, and using a firearm resulting in three murders in furtherance of the trafficking. A woman he meant to kill survived and called 911.

Exactly 3 years and 3 months later, 24-year-old Brittney Brown walked out of the federal courthouse with a sense of liberation, though she doesn't remember making that 911 call.

She lived to see justice for her friends, 23-year-old Paige Schaefer and 54-year-old Tammie Thurmond, Schaefer's mother. Temple admits to shooting Brown, Schaefer, and 47-year-old Jimmie Lacey at a home in the 4400 block of Itaska in Bevo Mill neighborhood on the afternoon of March 27th, 2015.

Brown survived a gunshot to her head. After those shootings, Temple tracked down Thurmond and shot her in a nearby alley. She died two days later. Temple admits he shot them all over a minor drug debt.

There was an outburst from Temple's loved ones as he was led from the courtroom after sentencing today. "We love you, your life still matters," they shouted. Temple had earlier spoken to the victims' loved ones in the courtroom.

Brown says Temple was the lone gunman and was on his way back to make sure she was dead, but ambulances had already arrived.

Temple's two accomplices have already pleaded guilty, one received a life sentence and the other 20 years.