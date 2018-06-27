Billy Busch, Anheuser-Busch Heir, scheduled to appear in court today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Anheuser Busch heir Billy Busch is scheduled to be in Creve Coeur Municipal Court June 27.

He is charged with fourth-degree assault. Accused of attacking a sixth grader at Chaminade College Prep School last November.

According to authorities, the attack happened after a confrontation between Busch's son and another student at basketball practice.

The police report indicates the 58-year-old Busch grabbed the 11-year-old who was involved in the confrontation with his son then pushed him against a wall. The boy apparently hit his head and his nose began to bleed. However, police said the boy told them he was not hurt.

Other adults at the practice separated Busch and the 11-year-old. The boy’s father issued a statement calling Busch’s behavior “highly inappropriate” and that he “physically assaulted” and “manhandled” his son.

Busch’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Busch’s son was “bullied” and “sucker-punched” and that when school personnel “failed to react,” Busch did “what every parent would have done in that situation.”

Anheuser-Busch notes that Billy Busch has never worked for the company or shared any corporate affiliation through his brand, Kraftig