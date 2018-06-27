× Assault case against Billy Busch resolved

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO -There is a deal to resolve the assault charge against beer heir Billy Busch.

He’d been accused of punching a student at Chaminade last fall over a basketball dispute involving his son.

The case was scheduled for Wednesday evening in Creve Coeur municipal court, but a court spokesperson said an agreement had been reached to settle the case. A final hearing to dispose of the case hasn’t been scheduled.

Terms of the agreement have not been released yet. Busch’s attorney did not return messages seeking comment.