MANCHESTER, Mo. - Thousands of fires across the country each year are sparked by fireworks. Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks.

Firefighters across the US expect to see a jump in calls. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks - devastating burns, other injuries, and fire.

West County Fire Department has tips on how to prevent tragedy from striking your home.