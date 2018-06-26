Thieves steal thousands of dollars of AC equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen from a long time Bevo Mills business. And the timing couldn't be worse, as this heating and cooling company works to repair customers' air conditioners before this next heat wave.

“I came outside to come over into the building and then noticed that somebody had broken the window out of the building here," explains Jeff Vitt with Vitt Heating and Cooling.

He says this isn`t the first time this week that his business has been targeted.

The lock was busted off their work truck sometime late Sunday or early Monday morning.

“As he pulled up he noticed the door was wide open. He walked over to the truck and saw that it was kind of ransacked," he says.

Vitt estimates that upwards of $3,000 worth of specialty equipment and materials were stolen.

“The threader is the cutters the different dies to cut the threads on the piping like I said copper fittings," he explains.

And while this is a tough blow for the family-owned business, Vitt hopes he doesn`t catch heat from his customers that are waiting on their air conditioners to be repaired as the Metro Area prepares for an excessive heat warning on Thursday and Friday.

“It delays us as far as getting out performing the work that people have contracted us to do. You don`t acknowledge everything that`s missing until you`re on your job and you`re going for this and you`re going for that and then I`ll that`s not there and this is in here and so is a lot of backtracking to go to the store having to go to the store," he says.

While surveillance cameras didn`t catch the suspects, you can help the St. Louis police if you have any information about these crimes contact St. Louis Police.