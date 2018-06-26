Sun Country is the newest airline coming to St. Louis Lambert Airport in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is adding Sun Country Airlines. They will provide non-stop service to Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida with introductory rates as low as $74 one way for purchases made by June 29th.

“Its a brand new carrier with scheduled service into this market. I think that goes to what we've been trying to do, market this region and this airport. That it is a great place to come," said St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

Sun Country is based in Minnesota and currently operates in 36 cities in the US, Mexico, and Carribean. They become the 11th major passenger carrier in St. Louis and second new airline to begin operations this year. WOW Air launched service to Iceland in May.

“We see an untapped demand. There are more folks here looking for opportunities to get away, with affordable fares to sunny places like Ft. Myers and Tampa than there are seats available,” said Sun Country Airlines Senior Vice President Brian Davis.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport says they have a lot of momentum going. They added Wingtips and Three Kings Public House in Terminal 2. They are continuing efforts to expand carriers so they can offer customers more options.

“You'll be hard-pressed to find that in many airports in our country that could tout 32 months of straight growth,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

Brian Davis of Sun Country says Lambert International offers carriers a solid situation. They can't wait for customers to see their great price and great service.

Service from St. Louis to Ft. Myers begins October 3rd on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Service from St. Louis to Tampa starts on November 1 on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are available right now. Sun Country has been in business 36 years.

More information: SunCountry.com