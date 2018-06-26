Storms roll through St. Louis region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It was a crazy and wild day of weather that swept across the St. Louis region Tuesday. A time lapsed video showed an ominous cloud hanging over Lake St. Louis. And ugly dark clouds hung over the entire St. Louis region threatening something awful could be ahead prompting tornado warnings that were later cancelled.

A drone caught scary clouds lingering over Maryland Heights as well. After a tense tornado warning in Gray Summit, the storm passed with no damage, leaving behind some wet streets showing evidence of the rain that had fallen.

Collinsville residents braced again for another beating. The early morning wakeup call left a line of trees down and one unfortunate car crushed by a giant tree.

As FOX 2 crews drove through the City of Collinsville after 6p.m they noticed Ameren Illinois crews pulling a powerline out of a tree in front of a home on Main Street and Bluff Road.

Even Governor Mike Parson’s staff sent us a picture of the governor taking cover in a storm shelter while visiting Ft. Leonard Wood early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cardinals fans heading to a delayed game said they were ok with waiting out on the rain even if they didn`t have cover.

“It put a damper but us Cardinals fans we stick it out,” said Abby Dreyer, “My umbrella is a little broken gotta hold it up the whole time but it’s ok.”

“We are going to stick it out and being from Des Moines we are hard-nosed fans so we are going to support the team no matter what,” said Max Davis of Des Moines.

“We know the rain was coming but we haven’t been to a game in probably two years now,” said Natalie Dreyer of Arkansas, “so we figured we’d be troopers and come on out.”