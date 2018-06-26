Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE- Storm damage reported in Collinsville Tuesday morning after severe weather swept throuh the area. There are also power outages in the bi-state area. Over 1,100 Ameren customers are without power in Missouri. There are about 1,400 Ameren customers without power in Illinois.

FOX 2 viewer Lorrie Ann Rohan sent in these pics with this comment, "We just had historic oldest tree in Collinsville splinter at its six foot base and demolish our yard. Fell over two entire yards, and in between houses. Thank God not on the house yet!"

St John Cemetery In Collinsville IL- hit by storms -trees are down in the cemetery. pic.twitter.com/4pCLKWeAXv — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 26, 2018