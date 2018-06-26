× New airline offering direct flights from St. Louis to Tampa and Ft. Myers

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Sun Country will be beginning service from St. Louis Lambert St. Louis airport in 2018. They’re offering seasonal nonstop service from St. Louis, Mo. to Fort Myers and Tampa.

The airline will begin nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport beginning October 3, 2018, and to Tampa International Airport beginning November 1, 2018.

Introductory fares are being offered as low as $74 one way. Travelers can book now at www.suncountry.com.

Sun Country Airlines is a privately-held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. The award-winning airline is a leader in leisure travel flying to more than 50 popular destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean.

Visit www.suncountry.com/stlouis to enter to win one of 10 pairs of roundtrip tickets on either the Tampa or Fort Myers inaugural flight.

This announcement comes as Lambert records its 32nd straight month of passenger growth.

Airport officials say through May, the total passenger activity at Lambert has increased 5.2% over the same time frame from a year ago.

Welcome to the #stlairport, @SunCountryAir! We’re excited for you to begin service to @FlyTPA & Fort Meyers this fall!☀️🏝 pic.twitter.com/JySMrwEVba — STL Airport (@flystl) June 26, 2018

We’ve got some exciting news to share! Tomorrow at 10:00 am CST, we’ll be announcing a new airline coming to STL. Any guesses??? 🤔✈️ #stlairport — STL Airport (@flystl) June 25, 2018