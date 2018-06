Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Meteorologist Dave Murray says you should expect some unsettled weather Tuesday. Storms will move out of the area this morning and then atmosphere will recharge in the afternoon and evening. There may be heavy rain, small stream and creek flooding, intense lightning and areas of small to large hail from 3-9pm.

The heat wave starts Wednesday afternoon and will be locked in Thursday-Sunday. It is looking like a wild weather ride.